Home States Telangana

HC refuses to grant relief to Prabhas in land case

As for the actor’s claim of holding title deed of the subject land, the bench suggested him to approach the civil court.

Published: 24th April 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhas (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to popular actor Prabhas, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief in the petition filed by him seeking to declare the action of Ranga Reddy District Collector and other Revenue officials in interfering with his land admeasuring 2083 square yards in plot numbers 221, 222 and 223 in survey number 5/3 at Raidurga Pan Muktha, Serilingampally mandal in the district without issue of any notice to him, as illegal. The bench, however, found fault with the authorities for failing to follow due process of law in seizing the subject property by locking the gate.

While directing the government not to give possession of the subject property to the petitioner, the bench, comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice P Keshava Rao, suggested the government to introduce a scheme to protect the interests of genuine buyers by collecting fee. Further, the bench directed the revenue authorities to pass orders (of either rejection or approval) in accordance with law on the application made by the actor earlier with a plea for regularisation of the subject land. As for the actor’s claim of holding title deed of the subject land, the bench suggested him to approach the civil court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prabhas Telangana High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp