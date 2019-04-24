HC refuses to grant relief to Prabhas in land case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to popular actor Prabhas, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief in the petition filed by him seeking to declare the action of Ranga Reddy District Collector and other Revenue officials in interfering with his land admeasuring 2083 square yards in plot numbers 221, 222 and 223 in survey number 5/3 at Raidurga Pan Muktha, Serilingampally mandal in the district without issue of any notice to him, as illegal. The bench, however, found fault with the authorities for failing to follow due process of law in seizing the subject property by locking the gate.

While directing the government not to give possession of the subject property to the petitioner, the bench, comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice P Keshava Rao, suggested the government to introduce a scheme to protect the interests of genuine buyers by collecting fee. Further, the bench directed the revenue authorities to pass orders (of either rejection or approval) in accordance with law on the application made by the actor earlier with a plea for regularisation of the subject land. As for the actor’s claim of holding title deed of the subject land, the bench suggested him to approach the civil court.