Home States Telangana

Is Congress facing a shortage of candidates?

According to party insiders, the reasons for lack of interest among the party leaders and cadre are shortage of money and also the chances of them winning are very remote.

Published: 24th April 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: The upcoming ZPTC and MPTC elections have become a major cause of worry for the Congress as the grand old party is said to be facing a shortage of candidates to field in the local body polls.

According to party insiders, the reasons for lack of interest among the party leaders and cadre are shortage of money and also the chances of them winning are very remote.

In the combined Nalgonda district, there are 71 ZPTCs and about 180 MPTCs. In the last local body elections, Congress party had won 41 out of 59 ZPTCs. However, presently there is a TRS wave in the State and in the recent Assembly and sarpanch elections, the pink party won the majority of seats. Most of the Congress MLAs and party leaders have also joined the TRS party.

In view of this, the Congress leaders are not coming forward to contest elections, the sources said.“There are no hopes of winning. The TRS is on a strong wicket in most villages due to government schemes, including Rythu Bandhu, farmers insurance and pension and other welfare programmes,” one local party leader said.

When contacted by Express, most of the leaders said: “We are unable to spend the money for elections. We are told that poll expenditure will be about `5 to `7 lakhs for MPTC polls and `10 to `12 lakh for ZPTC elections.”

“There is good future in the TRS party. But the same can not be said about the Congress party,” lamented another party leader.

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader is said to have told his colleagues, “There is no chance of Congress party candidates winning the polls. So don’t waste your money and time in participating in the local body elections.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ZPTC Congress MPTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp