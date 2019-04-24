Home States Telangana

TDP men to meet President over MLAs defections

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he found fault with the TRS for encouraging defections from the Congress and the TDP.

Published: 24th April 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said that they would meet President Ram Nath Kovind with a request to make amendments to the Anti-Defection Law to prevent the defection of elected representatives from one party to another.

When TRS has the required majority in the Assembly, why is the ruling party encouraging defections, he wondered.

Commenting on the talk of merger of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) with the TRS Legislature Party, Ravula said that Legislature Party was not an independent entity and it was an affiliated body of the main political party. There were court judgements against merge of one Legislature Party with another one, the TDP politburo member recalled.

He demanded that MLAs who defected to TRS should resign on their own as MLAs or the Speaker should disqualify them. While stating that the TDP is gearing up for the ZPTC and MPTC elections, Chandrasekhar Reddy said that the B Forms have already been sent to their district offices. Referring to the Intermediate exam results fiasco, Chandrasekhar Reddy alleged that the TRS government is playing with the lives of lakhs of students.

