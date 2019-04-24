Home States Telangana

With TSBIE unavailable, kids seek cops’ help

While some of them were seen distributing slips detailing the procedure to apply for revaluation and recounting, others were seen accepting written complaints to be submitted to TSBIE.

Published: 24th April 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the TSBIE website down and the Vidya Bhavan and education board officials out of their reach, students and parents are were seen seeking the assistance of police personnel deployed on bandobast duty on Tuesday.

Though the Intermediate board has been asking students to apply online for re-verification and revaluation, students have been complaining about the website ever since the services were opened on 19 April.

Meanwhile, Vidya Bhavan continued to be barricaded on Tuesday as well. With no representatives from the Board available to speak to them and clarify the doubts, several anxious students and parents returned back, but not without getting advice from police personnel.

While some of them were seen distributing slips detailing the procedure to apply for revaluation and recounting, others were seen accepting written complaints to be submitted to TSBIE.

Meanwhile, protests by several right and left-wing student bodies continued on Tuesday with over 50 of them detained by the police. Some of the protests were innovative, in fact. Activists from PDSU blindfolded themselves as they staged a protest outside Vidya Bhavan and SFI members stages demonstration shirtless.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidya Bhavan Intermediate board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Activists rally against census citizenship question
Gallery
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar at the gym. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Here are some rare photos of the 'Master Blaster'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp