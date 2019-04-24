With TSBIE unavailable, kids seek cops’ help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the TSBIE website down and the Vidya Bhavan and education board officials out of their reach, students and parents are were seen seeking the assistance of police personnel deployed on bandobast duty on Tuesday.

Though the Intermediate board has been asking students to apply online for re-verification and revaluation, students have been complaining about the website ever since the services were opened on 19 April.

Meanwhile, Vidya Bhavan continued to be barricaded on Tuesday as well. With no representatives from the Board available to speak to them and clarify the doubts, several anxious students and parents returned back, but not without getting advice from police personnel.

While some of them were seen distributing slips detailing the procedure to apply for revaluation and recounting, others were seen accepting written complaints to be submitted to TSBIE.

Meanwhile, protests by several right and left-wing student bodies continued on Tuesday with over 50 of them detained by the police. Some of the protests were innovative, in fact. Activists from PDSU blindfolded themselves as they staged a protest outside Vidya Bhavan and SFI members stages demonstration shirtless.