AP college student arrested for TikTok video on Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old, who abused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a video on the TikTok app, was arrested by the Rachakonda cybercrime police on Wednesday.

The youngster, T Naveen, is a first-year BA student at the Government Degree College in Tiruvuru of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district.

His video, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said, amounted to promoting enmity between the people of Telangana and Andhra, as he insulted the CM using derogatory language.

Based on a complaint, the police registered cases under the IT Act and IPC for promoting enmity between regions, Bhagwat said, adding that two smartphones were seized from Naveen.