AP college student arrested for TikTok video on Telangana CM
A 20-year-old, who abused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a video on the TikTok app, was arrested by the Rachakonda cybercrime police on Wednesday.
Published: 25th April 2019 07:53 AM | Last Updated: 25th April 2019 07:53 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old, who abused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a video on the TikTok app, was arrested by the Rachakonda cybercrime police on Wednesday.
The youngster, T Naveen, is a first-year BA student at the Government Degree College in Tiruvuru of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district.
His video, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said, amounted to promoting enmity between the people of Telangana and Andhra, as he insulted the CM using derogatory language.
Based on a complaint, the police registered cases under the IT Act and IPC for promoting enmity between regions, Bhagwat said, adding that two smartphones were seized from Naveen.