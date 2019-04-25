Telangana HC asks medical varsity to fill ‘left over’ seats

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to check commercialisation of medical education by private colleges, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday, directed the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to conduct a mop-up counselling (for left over seats) under the management quota seats. The bench further cleared that this should only be done after the last date for reporting of candidates allotted under the convenor quota in the mop-up counselling for admissions to post-graduate medical courses in the State.

The University may also come up with further solutions to curb commercialisation of medical education, if not completely eradicated, the bench noted. The bench granted liberty to the University, in having the option of taking the original certificates of all candidates and retaining them, even at the time of certificate verification.