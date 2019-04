By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader G Kishan Reddy allegedly received threatening calls from unknown persons on Wednesday. The former MLA lodged a complaint with the Kachiguda police to this effect. The police said that they have received a complaint in which Kishan Reddy stated that unknown persons made calls on his mobile number and threatened him with dire consequences.

Kishan Reddy had received similar calls in the past too.

Police initiated inquiries based on call data to apprehend the miscreants.