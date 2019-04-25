‘Mass nominations cover up for Kavitha’s mistakes’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leader Dharmapuri Arvind, who contested against incumbent MP K Kavitha in the Lok Sabha elections from Nizamabad constituency, has accused the latter of playing a ‘spoilsport’ and conspiring to send the ‘TRS members’ to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi.

In the LS polls, more than 170 farmers contested from Nizamabad constituency as a protest against the government for ignoring their demands for better prices for turmeric and red jowar crop. Some of those farmers have now decided to contest against PM Modi.

However, Arvind claimed that these contestants are not farmers but TRS workers.

Arvind said: “A lot of them are TRS workers. One of them has previously served as a sarpanch and he was supported by TRS. Two of them are not even farmers. One of the contestants is from Dichpally where turmeric crop is not even grown.”

The whole idea behind the filing of mass nominations against PM in Varanasi is to cover up ‘failed Parliamentarian’ Kavitha’s mistakes, Aravind said.