Mixed reactions to K Chandrasekhar Rao’s remedy to Intermediate exam results issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reactions to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s remedy to bungling of examinations by the TSBIE were mixed. While some welcomed the measures, others felt that existing institutions, if run efficiently, would deliver the needed results.

P Madhusudhan Reddy, president, Government Junior Lecturers Association

We welcome the decision of the government to not just evaluate the papers of 3.75 lakh students but also his intention to bring in reforms to ensure that students do not suffer. Though revaluation of so many papers is no mean feat we teachers will rise up to the occasion and finish it by the stipulated deadline of 16 May. However, the contention that if over nine lakh paper could be evaluated in 20 days, three lakh can be done in 10 days in not correct. Finding the three lakh papers among the remaining nine lakh is the real task. This is why we would have technically required three to four months. But given the complexity of the situation, we will rise up to the occasion and do the needful.

Prof K Laxmi Narayan, Telangana Save Education Society

What is the need to have another autonomous body? You already have one body which the chief minister has admitted is not functioning properly. Instead of cleaning up this organisation and holding people accountable who are responsible for the scam, the government want to set up another body. Another aspect that has not been focused is that a majority of the lecturers who have evaluated the answer scripts are contact teachers, they probably do not have the incentive to work. The government needs to focus on this. Unless political influence is not kept away no institutions can function efficiently.

Achyuta Rao, petitioner in HC Intermediate Board case and child rights activist

Having another body altogether is a welcome move provide the government decided to implement it. This government is known to make many promises but they remain only on paper. If school education is til class 12 it will be a major relief for students. In addition, students who have committed suicide due to the lapse of the Board should be given `50 lakh compensation.