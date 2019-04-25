Home States Telangana

Protests over ‘faulty Intermediate exam results’ continue

Several student organisations stage rallies across State; clashes ensue between protesters and police personnel

Published: 25th April 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/ WARANGAL/ KARIMNAGAR: Protests against the alleged Intermediate exam goof-up continued in different parts of the State on Wednesday. 

In Adilabad, ABVP leaders organised a rally and staged protests in front of the TSBIE office in the district. District convener of the student body C Prashant alleged that over 16 students lost their lives due the negligence of the Intermediate Board. He demanded that the government rectified its ‘mistake’ without charging additional fees from students. 

Meanwhile, several other student organisations staged protests in Hanamkonda and Jagaon with many of them clashing with police on Wednesday. In Hanamkonda, police prevented protestors from staging a sit-in dharna resulting in a war of words breaking out between the two groups.    
The protestors demanded that the government take serious action against TSBIE officials allegedly responsible for the goof-up. 

Intermediate exam

Comments

