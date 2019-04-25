Submit report on swine flu: HC to Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the report submitted by the state medical and health department as vague, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to submit a detailed report regarding the treatment of patients affected with Swine Flu, malaria, dengue and so on. The bench was passing this order in the PIL taken up suo moto based on a letter by advocate Rapolu Bhaskarm, which pointed out a lacunae in government hospitals when dealing with the said ailments.

Bhaskar, in his letter addressed to the High Court Chief Justice, stated that the government hospitals in Telangana were not equipped properly to treat patients suffering from diseases like Swine Flu, dengue and so on, and as a result majority of such patients were forced to get admitted in private or corporate hospitals.