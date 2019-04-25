TSRTC to pull back Navya, Vanitha card distribution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC officials have decided to give up the distribution of Navya and Vanitha cards which used to give 10 per cent waiver to commuters travelling in the district bus services.

It has been some time since the commuters started showing no interest in the cards which were introduced about five years ago.

The officials will end the sale of the card from May 1. These cards were not permitted in city limits.

“It is a five-six year old scheme which was a success back then. However, now the demand for the scheme has fallen, learning which a multi-level committee decided to pull back the offer,” a senior TSRTC official said.