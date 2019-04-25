VH wants criminal cases against KCR and KTR over Intermediate exam results fiasco

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao responsible for the suicides of 20 Intermediate students, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday asked the police to register criminal cases against the duo for their negligence in the matter.

Hanumantha Rao and his followers were arrested on a day when the students, parents and the leaders of the student unions and political parties continued with their protests at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) office.

The veteran Congress leader demanded that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao tender a public apology for the Intermediate exam goof-up and sanction ex-gratia to the families of the students who committed suicide.

Revanth’s open letter to Guv

Meanwhile, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy has written an open letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan, asking him to take proactive action in resolving the burning issues of the Inter exam results fiasco.

In the letter, the Congress leader urged the Governor to be the “chancellor” of all State universities. He also asked the Governor to put the Education Department back on track.

Stating that the “intervention” of the Governor is of utmost importance in the issue, Revanth Reddy appealed to Narasimhan to talk to the families of the students. “Only when you talk to them will you understand the gravity of the problem,” Reddy said in his letter.

‘KCR playing with lives of students’

Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government is “playing” with the lives of thousands of Intermediate students, TPCC Women’s Wing president Nerella Sharada threatened to hold mass protests if the students do not get justice.