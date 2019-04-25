Home States Telangana

VH wants criminal cases against KCR and KTR over Intermediate exam results fiasco

Stating that the “intervention” of the Governor is of utmost importance in the issue, Revanth Reddy appealed to Narasimhan to talk to the families of the students.

Published: 25th April 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

V Hanumantha Rao

V Hanumantha Rao (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holding Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao responsible for the suicides of 20 Intermediate students, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday asked the police to register criminal cases against the duo for their negligence in the matter.

Hanumantha Rao and his followers were arrested on a day when the students, parents and the leaders of the student unions and political parties continued with their protests at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) office. 

The veteran Congress leader demanded that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao tender a public apology for the Intermediate exam goof-up and sanction ex-gratia to the families of the students who committed suicide.  

Revanth’s open letter to Guv

Meanwhile, TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy has written an open letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan, asking him to take proactive action in resolving the burning issues of the Inter exam results fiasco. 

In the letter, the Congress leader urged the Governor to be the “chancellor” of all State universities. He also asked the Governor to put the Education Department back on track.

Stating that the “intervention” of the Governor is of utmost importance in the issue, Revanth Reddy appealed to Narasimhan to talk to the families of the students. “Only when you talk to them will you understand the gravity of the problem,” Reddy said in his letter.

‘KCR playing with lives of students’
Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government is “playing” with the lives of thousands of Intermediate students, TPCC Women’s Wing president Nerella Sharada threatened to hold mass protests if the students do not get justice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KT Rama Rao Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp