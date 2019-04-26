Another wet run of KLIS completed successfully

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after successful execution of wet runs on first motor at Package 6 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the wet run on the second motor was successfully conducted at Nandi Medaram on Thursday. After performing pooja, CMO Secretary Smitiha Sanharwal inaugurated second motor for the wet run along with District Collector A Sridevasena, CM’s OSD Sridhar Deshpande.

On the occasion, Smitha Sabharwal congratulated the officials, engineers and workers who strived hard to make it a success.The remaining packages of KLIS will also be completed with the same spirit, she said.

According to engineer-in-chief N Venkateshwarlu about four motors with 127.6 MW capacity each out of seven are installed till now and wet runs have been conducted successfully on two of them. Remaining motor installation works are in progress.