Asaduddin Owaisi runs down PM Modi interview

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘apolitical’ interview with actor Akshay Kumar, said, “Now that the TV anchors in support of Modi are unable to keep up with the PM’s acting expectations, he has roped in a real actor for the job.”

Criticising the PM for farmers suicide and unemployment in the country, Owaisi said, “He (Modi) called the actor to his home, and got himself interviewed in the lush green gardens, with peacocks singing and cooing in the background.

In the interview he claims that he doesn’t sleep for more than four hours in a day. If that was the case, why are farmers committing suicide? Why were 50 kg of explosives found in Pulwama? How come two crore youths are still unemployed?”