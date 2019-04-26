Home States Telangana

Bound to succeed? Officials get ‘chain’ reaction of an idea to keep bus theft at bay

Over 900 buses in Hyderabad will now have their steering wheels chained up at night, much like how luggage is secured in trains.

Published: 26th April 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you thought the recent theft of a TSRTC bus was bizarre, guess how the corporation plans to prevent such incidents. Not by using new technology, but by employing the good old lock-and-chain system.

Over 900 buses in Hyderabad will now have their steering wheels chained up at night, much like how luggage is secured in trains. This was decided after a bus was stolen from the depot behind the Central Bus Station here on Tuesday night.

Most buses neither have doors nor an internal locking system, and can be started by just pressing a button. Of the RTC’s fleet, 60 per cent are of such models, dating back to 2009. Only the Mark 4 variants of RTC buses have an engine cut-off facility to prevent theft, officials explained.

ALSO READ | Mystery unravelled: Stolen Hyderabad bus found in Maharashtra

“Most of the city buses are parked in depots (at night) in a secure area, but a few are left at bus stands to save time and reduce traffic congestion, as they would have to be taken to the bus stand anyway,” reliable sources from the RTC said.

These vehicles, which remain at bus stands overnight, will have their steering wheels chained and arrangements are being made for this, the sources explained. Of the 3,700-odd buses that ply in the city limits, as many as 900 fall under this category.The bus that was stolen from the city was not insured.

TAGS
TSRTC bus Hyderabad bus lock-and-chain system

