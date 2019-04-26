Home States Telangana

CCMB gets new unit for animal-free drug trials

Formed in collaboration with AIC-CCMB, the new facility aims to work in tandem with various stakeholders

Published: 26th April 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Officials at the CCMB-HSI press conference, in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is on its way to becoming one of the leading centres for alternative models to animal-testing. A first of its kind ‘Centre for Predictive Human Model Systems’ was established in the city-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) on Thursday.

The centre has been established in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Centre-CCMB (AIC-CCMB) and Humane Society International/India.

CCMB Director Dr RK Mishra said that the center would exclusively focus on replacing the usage of animals in the field of drug discovery and drug testing, and instead provide alternative models for it.
However, there are no policies or guidelines in place for this as of now. This is where the centre in CCMB will come into picture - to work in tandem with various stakeholders like pharmaceutical companies, Drug Controller General of India and Indian Council of Medical Research, in order to frame policies to facilitate alternative technologies for animal testing.  

“The centre would also work towards developing a scientific and policy think-tank which will represent the growing body on advanced, non-animal science, apart from other initiatives like publishing open-access publications and conducting conferences on the topic,” said Dr Madhusudhan Rao, CEO of the AIC-CCMB. “Even at the CCMB, such alternative models are being used for research. However, there exists no centre that brings all such organisations together, along with the policy makers and the industry itself. That is what we will be doing,” he added.

“Many times new drugs are discarded after they are found non-efficient when tested on animals. However, it is very much possible that, in some of the cases, the drug could have worked on humans. With alternative human models, this error rate can be brought down,” pointed out HSI/India managing director NG Jayasimha.

It was earlier reported in these columns that Hyderabad will also house a ‘Centre for Excellence in human pathway-based biomedicine and risk assessment’ by Indian Council of Medical Research.

Largest-in-world funding for clean-meat research

The Central government’s Department of Biotechnology has decided to allot `4.5 crore for the research on clean-meat in Hyderabad, being taken up by CCMB and the National Research Centre on Meat. The research would be initially focused on developing meat from the cells of Indian sheep.

It was announced last year that the two institutes will be taking up research work on clean-meat, technically known as cell-based meat or cultured meat. With the funding from the Central government, the research work will get a major boost.

The funding is the largest ever by any government in the world for the purpose of developing clean meat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CCMB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp