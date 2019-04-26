Cong wants action against defected MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of talks that the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will be merged with the TRS Legislative Party (TRSLP), Congress leaders have appealed to Governor ESL Narasimhan to intervene and take action against those who have joined the TRS from the grand old party.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Anti-Defection Law should be enforced in dealing all the defected MLAs “We met the Governor in order to safeguard the Constitution,” Vikramarka said.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS is behaving in an “unjust, illegal and undemocratic manner” in luring the Congress party leaders.