Govt to look into possibility of setting up Egg Board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the State government would examine the possibility of setting up of an Egg Board in the State. The Minister revealed this after a delegation of poultry farmers met him at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The farmers told the minister that the Telangana was producing around three crore eggs daily. But, the fixing of prices of eggs was not in the hands of the farmers, thus the farmers were losing heavily. The poultry farmers wanted the minister to set up an Egg Board in the State so that support price would be decided for the eggs. Of the total three crore eggs, 70 per cent are consumed within the State and remaining 30 per cent exported to other States. Reacting to the demands of the poultry farmers, the minister said that the State government would consider the proposal and examine the possibility of setting up of an Egg Board. Poultry farmers, including Samara Simha Reddy, Dileep Kumar, Manoj Rakesh, Anand Vijay and Kumar, were among those who met the minister.

Engineering marvel

Meanwhile, in a press release, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said Kaleshwaram project is an engineering marvel. “It took 30 to 40 years in the past to complete any irrigation project. But, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao would be remembered in the history as he completed a gigantic engineering project in a short span of time,” the Minister said.