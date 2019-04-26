Home States Telangana

Govt to look into possibility of setting up Egg Board

The farmers told the minister that the Telangana was producing around three crore eggs daily.

Published: 26th April 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the State government would examine the possibility of setting up of an Egg Board in the State. The Minister revealed this after a delegation of poultry farmers met him at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The farmers told the minister that the Telangana was producing around three crore eggs daily. But, the fixing of prices of eggs was not in the hands of the farmers, thus the farmers were losing heavily. The poultry farmers wanted the minister to set up an Egg Board in the State so that support price would be decided for the eggs. Of the total three crore eggs, 70 per cent are consumed within the State and remaining 30 per cent exported to other States. Reacting to the demands of the poultry farmers, the minister said that the State government would consider the proposal and examine the possibility of setting up of an Egg Board. Poultry farmers, including Samara Simha Reddy, Dileep Kumar, Manoj Rakesh, Anand Vijay and Kumar, were among those who met the minister.

Engineering marvel

Meanwhile, in a press release, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said Kaleshwaram project is an engineering marvel. “It took 30 to 40 years in the past to complete any irrigation project. But, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao would be remembered in the history as he completed a gigantic engineering project in a short span of time,” the Minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp