Inter board backs secretary as call for his removal grows louder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the midst of several allegations of major goof-up in intermediate examination results and demands from different quarters for Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education secretary A Ashok, resignation.

The BIE staff protestors remains unfazed and continues to protest behind their boss. As the protests entered the sixth day on Thursday, the demand for axing secretary got louder. While protests broke out at four different part of the city, at the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) office the day was spent chalking out the plan for undertaking the revaluation and recounting of over 3.75 lakh answer sheets.

While CM K Chandrashekar Rao criticised the Intermediate Board. His subordinates, however, say that Ashok, who has been at the helm of affairs is an able official committed to students welfare. Sources in the Board told Express that on several occasions the Globarena Technologies representatives were at the receiving end of the secretary’s wrath for doing a shoddy job.

“It is false knowledge that he had any stake in Globarena Technology. He even told the inquiry committee that when the contract was awarded by the government there was no way he could cancel it. Our main concern is to get through with the evaluation and recounting process,” said an official.

‘TSBIE secy must be removed from office’

Hyderabad: The SFI held a protest rally near Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund. They alleged that the government was not doing enough to punish those responsible for the ‘goof-up’. ABVP activists submitted a representation to the State Education Secretary, demanding that not only the failed students but even those who have secured less marks should be revalued without additional fees

Stir intensifies, oppn leaders detained

Warangal/Karimnagar: On the sixth day of protests against alleged Inter result, things turned ugly as prominent opposition leaders were detained by police on Thursday. Former MP Vijayashanti, former MLA Konda Sureka, Warangal DCC president N Rajender Reddy and several Congress party workers were taken into custody.Meanwhile, in Karimnagar, scores of BJP workers led by Bandi Sanjay Kumar who tried to seize the regional office of TSBIE and were also arrested