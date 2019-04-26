Home States Telangana

Inter board backs secretary as call for his removal grows louder

The BIE staff protestors remains unfazed and continues to protest behind their boss.

Published: 26th April 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the midst of several allegations of major goof-up in intermediate examination results and demands from different quarters for Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education secretary A Ashok, resignation.

The BIE staff protestors remains unfazed and continues to protest behind their boss. As the protests entered the sixth day on Thursday, the demand for axing secretary got louder. While protests broke out at four different part of the city, at the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) office the day was spent chalking out the plan for undertaking the revaluation and recounting of over 3.75 lakh answer sheets.

While CM K Chandrashekar Rao criticised the Intermediate Board. His subordinates, however, say that Ashok, who has been at the helm of affairs is an able official committed to students welfare.  Sources in the Board told Express that on several occasions the Globarena Technologies representatives were at the receiving end of the secretary’s wrath for doing a shoddy job.

“It is false knowledge that he had any stake in Globarena Technology. He even told the inquiry committee that when the contract was awarded by the government there was no way he could cancel it. Our main concern is to get through with the evaluation and recounting process,” said an official.

‘TSBIE secy must be removed from office’
Hyderabad: The SFI held a protest rally near Ambedkar Statue at Tank Bund. They alleged that the government was not doing enough to punish those responsible for the ‘goof-up’. ABVP activists submitted a representation to the State Education Secretary, demanding that not only the failed students but even those who have secured less marks should be revalued without additional fees

Stir intensifies, oppn leaders detained
Warangal/Karimnagar: On the sixth day of protests against alleged Inter result, things turned ugly as prominent opposition leaders were detained by police on Thursday. Former MP Vijayashanti, former MLA Konda Sureka, Warangal DCC president N Rajender Reddy and several Congress party workers were taken into custody.Meanwhile, in Karimnagar, scores of BJP workers led by Bandi Sanjay Kumar who tried to seize the regional office of TSBIE and were also arrested

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
intermediate examination results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp