Jayashankar dist tops in health and nutrition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the latest rankings announced by the Niti Aayog, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district has achieved first rank in the entire country under ‘Aspirational Districts in India’ for implementing health and nutritional programmes. Meanwhile, Bhadradri Kothagudem district stood last in the entire country with zero percent.

In education parameters, Jayashankar stood at 3rd place, 21st in Agriculture and Water resources and scored 48th place in financial inclusion and skill development. However, Bhadradri Kothagudem scored zero. “The entire district administration focussed on achieving this parameter,” said Jayashankar Bhupalpally District Collector.