Justice league

MRPS moves HC seeking permission for dharna

HYDERABAD: The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) on Thursday filed a petition before the Telangana High Court, with a plea to direct the police officials to grant permission to its proposed ‘Maha Dharna’ to held on April 27 at Indira Park dharna chowk.The petitioner organization, represented by its State president Balugula Ramesh Kumar, stated that the police had not responded till date on the representation they had submitted,  seeking permission for the proposed dharna which would be held in a peaceful manner. Several like-minded politicos are also expected to  participate.

‘File affidavit on steps to improve edu sector’

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the director of school education to file a detailed affidavit, informing the steps taken to improve the learning capacity of government school students. Stating the matter requires a detailed hearing, the division bench informed that it will look into the case on June 14, after observing how about one-third of the students fail for Intermediate examination. The bench noted that it could be the result of something fundamentally wrong in the system.The bench comprising of acting CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing the order in a PIL filed by R Venkat Reddy, an educationalist.

HC seeks info on progress in NOC scam probe

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to inform the court on the progress achieved in the investigation on the alleged No Objection Certificate (NOC) scam relating to a land measuring 5,262 square yards at Nanal Nagar in Gudimalkapur area. The bench also sought to know about the departmental inquiry against senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal who is facing allegation that he as the then district collector and chairman of the NOC committee, had favoured some private persons in granting NOC.

