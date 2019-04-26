Oppn seeks action in Inter fiasco

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Leaders of all major Opposition parties met Governor ESL Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday to voice their protest against the Intermediate examination results fiasco.

The all-party delegation — including leaders from Congress, BJP, TDP, TJS and CPI — demanded action against the authorities for the goof-up in the Intermediate results and sought justice for the families of the students who committed suicide. While demanding the immediate removal of Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said all the examination papers should be re-evaluated free of cost.

Later speaking to the media, Uttam Kumar Reddy, said: “We told the Governor that the education minister showed gross incompetence and had a casual approach to the issue. And for that he deserves to be sacked. The Governor responded positively to our demands.”

The TPCC chief announced that Congress will help the students in applying for re-evaluation of papers. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that an all-party dharna will be staged in front of the TSBIE office on April 29. TDP’s Telangana unit president L Ramana, CPI State Assistant Secretary Palla Venkat Reddy, TJS chief Professor M Kodandaram, MLC Shabbir Ali, MLAs Pilot Rohit Reddy and Jagga Reddy, ex-minister E Peddi Reddy, Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy and Chereku Sudhakar of Telangana Inti Party were present.

BJP team also meets Guv

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation, led by State unit chief K Laxman, also met the Governor, and demanded that the results of reverified answer scripts should be given before the commencement of advanced supplementary examinations.