Sujana Chowdary summoned by CBI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banking Security and Fraud Cell (BSFC) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Andhra Bank fraud case, has served notices on former Union minister and TDP Rajya Sabha member Y S Chowdary, asking him to appear before Bengaluru CBI officials on Friday for questioning.

In 2017, the CBI registered cases against electrical equipment manufacturer Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Limited for allegedly cheating Andhra Bank of Rs 71 cr. The firm obtained loans and failed to repay them. In the same case, the CBI also named the managing director of the company, K Srinivas Kalyan Rao, as accused. He is the son of former CBI director K Vijayarama Rao. The former Union minister has denied the charges.

Meanwhile, former Union minister Y S Chowdary known as Sujana Chowdary denied the charges framed by the CBI regarding his role in connection with the bank fraud cases. In a statement, Chowdary said that since 2003, he had been holding only non-executive position in three listed entities of Sujana Group such as Sujana Universal Industries, Splendid Products Limited and Neueon Towers Limited with no powers of management of the companies till October 2014.

“I was not holding any executive or non-executive positions in any corporate entity since October 2014 including the three listed companies. The summons which I received from CBI is in respect of Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Limited. I am not having any connection, knowledge, or acquaintance with the company referred by the CBI or its affairs at any point of time,” the TDP MP said.

A few months ago, officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids on the residence of Sujana Chowdary and had seized luxurious cars belonging to the TDP MP in connection with the bank fraud cases.