TRS Foundation Day to be a low-key affair

Rao asked the TRS workers to conduct party flag hoisting only to mark the 18th anniversary of the TRS.

Published: 26th April 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS Foundation Day, to be observed on April 27, will be a low key-affair this year as the election code is in force. The Foundation Day celebrations should be conducted in a simple manner, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Thursday.

Rao asked the TRS workers to conduct party flag hoisting only to mark the 18th anniversary of the TRS. All the MLAs, MLCs and MPs would participate in the flag hoisting functions across the State on April 27.

It has been a practice of TRS to conduct plenary on the Foundation Day. Last year, plenary was held in Kompally, which authorised party president K Chandrasekhar Rao to take a decision to play a key role at the national level and to forge a non-Congress and non-BJP alliance at the Centre.

