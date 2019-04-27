Home States Telangana

ACB court summons petitioner in assets case against Chandrababu Naidu

Published: 27th April 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to face court trial based on writ petition filed by former chief minister N T Rama Rao’s widow Lakshmi Parvati before court of law that he had amassed illegal assets. The ACB court summoned petitioner Lakshmi Parvathi and took her opinion on whether the court should take further action on the petition on Friday.

Lakshmi Parvathi told the court that she stood by her petition and requested the court to direct the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials to register cases against Chandrababu Naidu.

Later while speaking to mediapersons,  Lakshmi Parvathi said that Naidu and his family had amassing illegal assets by misusing their positions.  “Naidu is a symbol of corruption and he should face court trial. I will fight till my last breath for ensuring conviction against Naidu,” Lakshmi Parvathi said.In 2005, Lakshmi Parvathi filed petition before ACB court in the city against Naidu and his family members. The court adjourned the case to May 13 for further hearing

Chandrababu Naidu

