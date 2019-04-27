Autorickshaw door throws riders under lorry

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A CCTV footage from the Bollaram industrial area captured the unravelling of a horrific incident: a man and a woman, who were on their bike, was mowed down by a lorry on Friday due to the negligence of an autorickshaw driver.

The accident took place when the auto driver, who had parked his vehicle on the side of the road, opened the door of his vehicle without paying attention to the bike that was coming from behind. The door rammed the bike and the rider lost his balance. In less than a second, the riders were pushed under the rear-wheels of a lorry moving in parallel to their vehicle.

The 29-year-old rider, Mareddy Saidireddy died on the spot, whereas the woman, his sister-in-law, Kanaka Lakshmi (32) was shifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. According to Bollaram sub-inspector M Laxmareddy, Saidireddy was working at a rubber factory for the last twelve years and is survived by a wife and a six-month-old daughter. Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for the absconding auto driver.