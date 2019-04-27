Did not allow MRPS’s Maha Dharna due to past incidents, police tell HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police on Friday told the High Court that it has not accorded permission to the proposed “Maha Dharna” by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) at Indira Park dharna chowk on April 27 since its members had earlier indulged in arson and violence and damaged government and public properties when it was accorded permission to hold its meetings on 12 occasions in the past. At present, the MRPS cannot hold Maha Dharna on April 27 at Indira Park which is a densely-populated residential area since the State administration requires sufficient time to make necessary security arrangements at the venue, it added.

Special counsel of Telangana S Sharat Kumar, appearing for the respondent authorities, made these submissions before Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili who was dealing with the petition filed by MRPS, represented by its state president B Ramesh Kumar, seeking direction to the police to grant permission to its proposed dharna at Indira Park on April 27. The special counsel further said that the MRPS has not come up with clear statistics while making its representation to the police regarding the number of people who would attend the proposed dharna, number of speakers who address the meeting and so on. Without divulging such details and without giving ample time to the police to deploy its force at the said venue, the petitioner organisation cannot hold its dharna in the present scenario. The authorities have no objection in granting permission to MRPS if it holds its dharna at an alternative place like Saroor Nagar Stadium near LB Nagar in the city, he noted.

On the other hand, petitioner’s counsel N Harinath submitted that the proposed dharna would be held in a peaceful manner and the members would demonstrate on issues relating to them. Intervening, the judge asked the petitioner’s counsel about the issues to be raised during maha dharna and for alternative dates to hold it. In a democracy, every one has a right to express their views on an issue and the police cannot regulate such activities, the judge observed.

Justice Shavili directed both the counsels to get instructions from the concerned on the issue by Monday and adjourned the hearing.