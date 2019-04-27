Infighting in Congress: Marri demands Uttam’s sacking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Known for ugly instances of infighting, the State unit of Congress seems to be once again heading in that direction. Former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday demanded that N Uttam Kumar Reddy be sacked as TPCC president over his ‘failures’.

The senior Congress leader trained his guns at Uttam Kumar Reddy for “failure” to “encash” peoples issues at large. Shashidhar Reddy slammed the incumbent leadership for failing to provide leadership to the party’s cadre in the State and scoring a victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

At a time when the political debate is revolving around whether the CLP would be merged with the TRSLP or not, the Congress leaders are indulging in blame game and infighting. “In the December Assembly elections, he (Uttam) failed to give a proper direction to the party and the party failed miserably. He has no moral authority to continue as the TPCC president. It is time for his removal.. it’s overdue,” he said.

He also alleged that the party leaders have reduced themselves to mere “photo-ops” on issues that concern the people at large.

Shashidhar Reddy further expressed displeasure at the party ‘discrediting’ the work done by former chief minister and his father Marri Channa Reddy. “This is the birth centenary of former chief minister Marri Channa Reddy. They have not invoked his name in any meeting though my father was the one who laid the foundation for a separate Telangana. Instead, they discredited his work,” Shashidhar said.