Telangana: Intermediate student commits suicide after failing in exam

Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education in the state.

Published: 27th April 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By ANI

DHANWADA (Telangana): A 17-year-old intermediate student allegedly committed suicide after she failed in the Zoology subject here, said police on Saturday.

M Somanadham, circle inspector, Marikal police station said: "On Saturday morning around 9 am, Sirisha, who was 17-years-old, committed suicide as she failed in Zoology subject in the intermediate first year by pouring kerosene and setting herself ablaze in her residence."

"She then jumped off from the first floor. She died on the spot and her dead body was sent to Narayanpet central government hospital for post-mortem examination," he added.

The incident was reported in the limits of Dhanwada police station. "A case has been registered under section 174 CrPC and further probe is on," the circle inspector said.

Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) in the state. This led to protests by students and parents alleging large-scale discrepancies in the examination process.

Earlier on Friday, taking suo moto cognisance of the suicide of 18 students, who had reportedly failed in the intermediate in March this year, NHRC had issued a notice to the chief secretary of the state.

