Timely action could have averted goof-up: Committee

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three-member committee constituted by the State government to look into the alleged goof-up in the intermediate exams stated that the large-scale discrepancies in results could have been avoided if action was taken on time.

The panel, headed by GT Venkateshwar Rao, managing director of Telangana State Technical Services, had been given three days’ time to enquire into the issue that led to mass protests and suicides of over 20 students within a week of the results being declared. The panel is likely to submit its report on Saturday.

Speaking to Express, a member of the committee said that though the report was ready for submission to Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy, it would be handed over on Saturday as Reddy was unavailable.

The panel, in its probe, has found lapses committed by both the TSBIE and the private agency it had hired to handle the end-to-end web-based technical services.

“We have mentioned in the report that the issue could have been avoided. Besides, we have also highlighted the problems that led to the goof-up, as well as how such situations can be avoided in future,” the member said.

The probe panel has also found that BIE ‘overlooked’ errors in the software. This has been confirmed by a TSBIE official, who said they had tried to rectify all the errors they could. Glitches in the software, coding, execution and processing of results, overall conduct of the exam, and some amount of manual errors collectively led to the discrepancies, he said.There have been several allegations that the TSBIE failed to cross-check the results before releasing them.

‘Over 10 lakh students suffering due to TSBIE’

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: “Over ten lakhInter mediate students are suffering due to the negligence of the Board,” said former minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy during a press meet on Friday