TRESA wants government to rectify technical issues

The Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) has demanded the State government to rectify the technical glitches in the Dharani website.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) has demanded the State government to rectify the technical glitches in the Dharani website.

In a memorandum given to Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari,TRESA President Vanga Ravinder Reedy and General Secretary M Narayana Reddy said that the technical glitches in the website too are hampering the work of the Revenue employees in purifying the records.

Stating that the Dharani website is very slow, they asked the government to immediately increase the bandwidth.

The TRESA officials also demanded that the government sanction `50,000 every month for each tahsildar office for sundry expenses.

