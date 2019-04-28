After five years, only TRS will be left in the State: Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Even as Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao continues to be criticised for engineering defections from Opposition parties, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao kicked up yet another storm by claiming that only the pink party would exist in the State after the next five years.

Speaking to the media on TRS Foundation Day, Dayakar Rao, said: “The way the people and leaders are getting attracted towards TRS’ policies and programmes, I think there will be no other party left in the State except ours after five years.”

The minister claimed that no party could compete with TRS. “The people have realised that only TRS can develop this State. They think only TRS has the right to ask for their votes. They are rejecting all other parties,” he said. Dayakar Rao came down heavily on Congress for claiming credit for the formation of Telangana.

“Statehood was possible thanks to the efforts of KCR and not Congress. They claim they ‘gave’ Telangana, but, in reality, KCR snatched it away from AP through sheer determination and with the people’s support.”

He also compared the Telangana movement to India’s struggle for freedom. “India achieved freedom from the British through struggle and sacrifice. The British did not gift it to us. TRS achieved Statehood the same way; it was not gifted to us by Congress,” he said.