Angry Uttam writes to Speaker, seeks disqualification of defected MLAs

He asked the Speaker to accept the disqualification petition by the Congress as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

Published: 28th April 2019 04:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy issued a “caveat” to Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy regarding the numerous defections that rocked the Congress party. The Congress leader asked the Speaker to uphold democratic values and disqualify all the MLAs who deserted the grand old party to join TRS. In a harsh-toned letter, the Congress leader accused the Speaker of turning a blind eye to the defections of CLP to TRSLP in the recent past.

Uttam Kumar went ballistic in his letter to the Speaker and accused the latter of failing to “react promptly to correct the aberrations” of the defections that caused “unconstitutional and undemocratic” setting.  
The Congress leader wondered how an MLA who joined TRS from the Congress has not resigned from the party on whose ticket he got elected.

He asked the Speaker to accept the disqualification petition by the Congress as per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

Referring to the talk of the possibility of the CLP’s merger with the TRSLP, Uttam said that “Speaker has no power” to initiate the merger of one political party with the other. “No CLP meeting is permissible without the permission of the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee,” he said.

Mallu to launch ‘save the democracy’ yatra

Hyderabad: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday announced that he would launch Prajaswamya Parirakshana Yatra (save the democracy march) on Sunday. The yatra is scheduled to start in Bhadrachalam 

