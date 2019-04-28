‘Farmers are a priority for State govt’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “THE State government has always prioritised our farmers and will make it a point to bring about policies for their benefit. And unlike other States, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Telangana will not decades to bring them into force,” said Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy. He was speaking at the Agri Business Summit on Saturday.

Stressing how the government has supported farmers, Reddy said, “The first and foremost thing that a farmer needs is water. Telangana has been blessed with two perennially flowing rivers - Godavari and Krishna. But because of the placement, the entire State does not have access. This is why KCR brought about the Kaleshwaram project, touted as India’s largest irrigation project.”