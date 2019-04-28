Home States Telangana

KTR likens KCR to NTR, but credits TRS chief for shining sans glamour

TRS working president Rama Rao says the pink party is now an ‘unrivalled political force’

Published: 28th April 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:51 AM

KT Rama Rao speaks at TRS Bhavan on Saturday | Sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday drew a comparison between TDP and TRS and also their founders NT Rama Rao and K Chandrasekhar Rao. But he was also quick to point out what makes Chandrasekhar Rao stand out.  “So many parties were founded in the combined AP. But, only TDP and TRS have survived,” Rama Rao told a moderate gathering at Telangana Bhavan after unfurling the party flag, marking the 18th Foundation Day of TRS.

“NTR founded TDP in 1982 with a slogan of self respect of Telugus. The party is still surviving in the neighbouring AP. But, NTR was a film hero and he had the backing of some media houses. But, when KCR founded TRS he was just 47. KCR had no film glamour. He was not an industrialist or crorepati. When, KCR founded TRS, the TDP was at the peak of its popularity. AB Vajpayee was the prime minister and TDP was influencing the Central government. On the other hand, 100-year-old Congress was also strong. But, KCR achieved Telangana and become its chief minister for the second time,” Rama Rao explained.

The Telangana Praja Samithi which won 11 Lok Sabha seats, and many other parties, have also disappeared. Only, TDP and TRS have  survived, the TRS leader added.“KCR is successful because he utilised sensitisation (spreading the ideology), agitation and democratisation (using electoral politics effectively),” the TRS working president said.Now, the TRS became ‘Tiruguleni Rajakeeya Sakthi’ in the State and won 50 per cent of votes and 75 per cent seats in the Assembly polls, Rama Rao said.  

Rama Rao exuded confidence that the TRS would win all the 16 Lok Sabha seats and also get a lion’s share in ZP and Mandal elections too. However, Rama Rao cautioned the party leaders not to speak anything against the party publicly.

“We have an excess of leaders in every Assembly segment. The aspirants for tickets are more and the situation is such that differences may come to the fore. The leaders should talk in a restrained manner and they should behave in a responsible manner,” KTR told the party leaders.Stating that the TRS would construct party offices in all 33 districts, he said: “We will soon reconstitute party committees from booth level to State level.”

