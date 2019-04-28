‘Semi-high speed train services soon’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to Rajesh Agrawal, Member Rolling Stock, Railway Board, Indian Railways is soon to enter the era of semihigh speed train services. Addressing the media on Saturday, while attending the three-day national level conference of principal chief mechanical engineers to discussion on ‘New Trends in Rolling Stock - Challenges Ahead Keeping Customers Satisfaction as Top Agenda’, Agrawal said that the introduction of indigenously- designed Vande Bharat Express was a game changer in the rail transport sector. “Indian Railways is set to continue the momentum with the introduction of Train 19 set of sleeper version coaches during this year,” he said.

Agrawal also said that several initiatives have been taken including quick watering system to enhance customer comfort and added that all the old coaches are being refurbished under Project Utkrist. He opined that to increase the speed of intercity trains, conventional coaches will have to be replaced with EMU rakes equipped with automatic door system and so on in a phased manner. He also stated that freight business is main source of income for Railways.