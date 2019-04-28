Home States Telangana

‘Semi-high speed train services soon’

According to Rajesh Agrawal, Member Rolling Stock, Railway Board, Indian Railways is soon to enter the era of semihigh speed train services.

Published: 28th April 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to Rajesh Agrawal, Member Rolling Stock, Railway Board, Indian Railways is soon to enter the era of semihigh speed train services. Addressing the media on Saturday, while attending the three-day national level conference of principal chief mechanical engineers to discussion on ‘New Trends in Rolling Stock - Challenges Ahead Keeping Customers Satisfaction as Top Agenda’, Agrawal said that the introduction of indigenously- designed Vande Bharat Express was a game changer in the rail transport sector. “Indian Railways is set to continue the momentum with the introduction of Train 19 set of sleeper version coaches during this year,” he said.

Agrawal also said that several initiatives have been taken including quick watering system to enhance customer comfort and added that all the old coaches are being refurbished under Project Utkrist. He opined that to increase the speed of intercity trains, conventional coaches will have to be replaced with EMU rakes equipped with automatic door system and so on in a phased manner. He also stated that freight business is main source of income for Railways.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Railways Railway Board Rolling Stock

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet Airways employees gather to appeal to the government to save their company, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Save Jet Airways! Save Our Future- Employees take out candle march
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi's NTR director Ram Gopal Varma arrested in Vijayawada, sent back to Hyderabad
Gallery
England will begin its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the opening day, May 30 at The Oval, London. (Photos | Agencies)
ICC World Cup squads: Eoin Morgan's England remains talking point among critics and fans
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp