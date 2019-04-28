Home States Telangana

Setback to State govt as HC sets aside GO 78

The bench, comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice P Keshava Rao, was recently allowing the petition filed by one Dr Y Anil Reddy.

Published: 28th April 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a major setback to the Telangana government and private medical colleges, a division bench of the High Court has set aside the Government Order (GO) 78 issued by the medical and health department on August 14, 2018. The order had enhanced the tuition fee payable by students admitted for post-graduate super speciality courses under the management quota, from `5.85 lakh to `25 lakh in all the private un-aided medical colleges in the State.

The bench, comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice P Keshava Rao, was recently allowing the petition filed by one Dr Y Anil Reddy. The petition challenged the decision of the State government to bring to effect a four-fold increase in medical education fee, without even consulting the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC).

Petitioner’s counsel Sama Sandeep Reddy contended that the government had issued the said GO hastily, for the benefit of private medical college managements. Though there exists a statutory body like AFRC to monitor the fee structure and to regulate any unwanted tendencies in the private sector, the government did not even consult the committee on the matter. “In fact, the order has been passed by taking into consideration the request made by private medical colleges for a fee hike,” he pointed out.

The government, in its counter affidavit, stated that GO 78 was issued because of the financial burden of the private colleges. The Andhra Pradesh government had also issued GO 149 on September 6, 2017, which enhanced the tuition fee to `24 lakh per annum for super speciality courses from the academic year 2017-18.

The bench found that the SC, in its 2005 judgment on the ‘PA Inamdar and others vs State of Maharashtra and others’ case, had directed the government to constitute a committee to fix the fee. In fact, the constitution of the fee regulatory/fixation committee was according to a judicial mandate issued in the case of ‘Islamic academy of education and another vs State of Karnataka and others’, the bench observed. The then Andhra Pradesh government had issued GO 167 on June 18, 2011 fixing the fee for private un-aided medical colleges, pursuant to the recommendations made by the committee.Pointing out that the procedure prescribed by law was not followed before revising the fee structure, the bench allowed the petition by setting the GO aside.

