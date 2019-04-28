Home States Telangana

Wedding cards to have birth dates of couple?

The next time you get called for a wedding in Karimnagar, don’t be surprised if you see the ages of the bride and groom printed on the invitation.

Published: 28th April 2019 10:46 AM

Child marriage

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The next time you get called for a wedding in Karimnagar, don’t be surprised if you see the ages of the bride and groom printed on the invitation. For, the Integrated Child Protection Society (ICPS) and District Welfare Department are seeking to make this mandatory.

Taking a cue from the Bundi district administration in Rajasthan - where wedding invitations must have the bride and groom’s dates of birth - officials of the ICPS and District Welfare Department are preparing to seek the collector’s approval for a similar rule.

The aim is to prevent child marriages, ICPS district officer Durdana Parveen said, adding that such a rule “would let everyone know if the bride or groom is a minor”. In the last 3 months, about seven proposed child marriages were prevented here.

District Welfare Officer M Sharada is preparing a proposal to be sent to the collector, and if approved, the date of implementation will be discussed, Parveen said.With help from local sarpanches, anganwadi workers and self-help groups, villages child protection committees will be formed as per the Juvenile Justice Model Rules, 2016, Parveen said, adding that plans are on to conduct awareness programmes on child marriages in rural areas.

In a recent case, a Class 9 student’s wedding was prevented after her parents were counselled. The timely intervention happened after authorities noticed the girl had missed school for about 8 days.

TAGS
Karimnagar ICPS Child marriage

