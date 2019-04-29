‘KCR has no time for families of students’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the Intermediate students’ suicides as “government killings”, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao slammed the TRS government for its inaction in the in Inter exam evaluation fiasco.Hanumantha Rao said that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has time to seek blessings of priests of Saradha peetam but has no time to meet the families of those Intermediate students who committed suicides. Even the minister has not spoken to the grief-stricken families, he pointed out.

“Why is the government behaving in such an arrogant manner? The suicides of the Intermediate students are nothing but government killings,” he said.

“KCR is number one even in killing people,” Rao said while suggesting that KCR would be ashamed if he met the families stricken by grief.