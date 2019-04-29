Owaisi lashes out at Cong for Rajasthan lynching

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, laid into Congress leaders of Rajasthan and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, for the alleged lynching of one Mohammed Ramzan in the State. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi wrote, “Beacons of progress & secularism, @ashokgehlot51 @SachinPilot and Enlightened Janeudhari @RahulGandhi, I have just one question: KAB hoga NYAY? Zafar Husein ke saath, Pehlu Khan ke saath, Ramzan ke saath aur Umar Mohammed ke saath? (When will justice be delivered to Zafar Husein, Pehlu Khan, Ramzan and Umar Mohammed?)

Mohammed Ramzan, a 60-year-old resident of Rajasthan’s Baran district, died in the jail, after the police guards accompanying him allegedly assaulted him. People’s Union for Civil Liberities (PUCL) sent a petition to the NHRC, terming it a ‘communally-targeted violence’. Meanwhile, reacting to reports, Owaisi hailed the late ATS top-cop Hemant Karkare saying, “Jui, this country owes an immeasurable debt to your father. He taught us that we must live & die in this world in the same way, being upright.”