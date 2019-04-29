Home States Telangana

Owaisi lashes out at Cong for Rajasthan lynching

Mohammed Ramzan, a 60-year-old resident of Rajasthan’s Baran district, died in the jail, after the police guards accompanying him allegedly assaulted him.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, laid into Congress leaders of Rajasthan and AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, for the alleged lynching of one Mohammed Ramzan in the State. Taking to Twitter, Owaisi wrote, “Beacons of progress & secularism, @ashokgehlot51 @SachinPilot and Enlightened Janeudhari @RahulGandhi, I have just one question: KAB hoga NYAY? Zafar Husein ke saath, Pehlu Khan ke saath, Ramzan ke saath aur Umar Mohammed ke saath? (When will justice be delivered to Zafar Husein, Pehlu Khan, Ramzan and Umar Mohammed?)

Mohammed Ramzan, a 60-year-old resident of Rajasthan’s Baran district, died in the jail, after the police guards accompanying him allegedly assaulted him. People’s Union for Civil Liberities (PUCL) sent a petition to the NHRC, terming it a ‘communally-targeted violence’.  Meanwhile, reacting to reports, Owaisi hailed the late ATS top-cop Hemant Karkare saying, “Jui, this country owes an immeasurable debt to your father. He taught us that we must live & die in this world in the same way, being upright.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp