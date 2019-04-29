‘Politics of Cong and BJP’ behind farmers entering poll fray: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After taking a break following the conclusion of hectic electioneering in the State, TRS working president K T Rama Rao was back on Twitter for an interactive session with the public on Sunday afternoon. The amiable ruling party leader was at his witty best as he tackled questions on politics, projects and administration even while welcoming suggestions and offering condolences and apologies.While exuding confidence that the TRS will win 16 Lok Sabha seats in the State, he predicted that “it will be a hung Parliament with no single party getting a clear majority”.

He also took the opportunity to describe the “politics of Congress and BJP” as the reason behind a large number of farmers joining the electoral contest in Nizamabad. “Let’s await the results on May 23. I am confident that we will win Nizamabad with a big majority,” he averred. Speaking specifically about the expectations from the next government at Centre, he tweeted: “We shall strive for the turmeric board with hopefully a friendlier new dispensation soon in DELHI”.

In another tweet, he said: “Previous NDA government did major injustice on the high speed rail connectivity network front. Hopefully that can be corrected by next GOVT of India” “Devolution and decentralisation (are needed) so states are further empowered. Stronger states will lead to stronger nation,” he quipped while responding to a question on the primary agenda of the TRS-proposed Federal Front.

Core areas

Responding to a question on core areas his party would focus on for next five years, he said : “Complete the irrigation projects, Improve Health and education standards and infrastructure Improve urban and rural infrastructure”.

When a person asked him when pending works would be completed with reference to Kaleshwaram project, he said: “Many thanks, irrigation is a top priority for CM Garu”.Similarly, to another poser, he responded saying, “PALAMURU lift irrigation scheme is a top priority. It will help irrigate parched areas of Mahbubnagar, Ranga Reddy and parts of Nalgonda.”

“When you’re going to implement manifesto promises, it’s already 4 months completed,” asked a netizen.

Rao responded, saying “We have made allocations in recent budget to fulfil all election promises sir”.

Asked about defection of MLAs from other parties to TRS, he asked, “Would you call the same of Congress party that took away 4 of our MLCs one MP right before State assembly elections? What would you say to Modi JI and Rahul JI who are admitting new leaders everyday into their parties?” When one netizen asked him about unemployment, he said: “I believe good economics should take centre stage over politics in political party manifestoes. Good economic policies will lead to more employment & wealth creation for our nation”

When asked about his views on the 15th Finance Commission considering the 2011 census for devolution, he averred that it “will be unjust to performing states.” According to him, a “sincere attempt by way of the new municipal act” is being made to eradicate bribery in government offices.