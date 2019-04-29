Home States Telangana

‘Question KCR over BC quota in MPTC, ZPTC polls’

In a statement issued here, Krishnaiah  said that even going by 22 per cent reservation that the State had allowed, 121 ZPTC seats have to be reserved but only 96 were reserved.

Published: 29th April 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah on Sunday called upon BC ministers and TRS MLAs to question Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the injustice done to the BCs over the way MPTC and ZPTC seats were reserved for the community in the State.

In a statement issued here, Krishnaiah  said that even going by 22 per cent reservation that the State had allowed, 121 ZPTC seats have to be reserved but only 96 were reserved.  “Don’t officials know simple arithmetic?” he asked. He pointed out that rightfully, BCs should get 182 seats, which is 34 per cent of the total seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp