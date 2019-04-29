‘Question KCR over BC quota in MPTC, ZPTC polls’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: National BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah on Sunday called upon BC ministers and TRS MLAs to question Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the injustice done to the BCs over the way MPTC and ZPTC seats were reserved for the community in the State.

In a statement issued here, Krishnaiah said that even going by 22 per cent reservation that the State had allowed, 121 ZPTC seats have to be reserved but only 96 were reserved. “Don’t officials know simple arithmetic?” he asked. He pointed out that rightfully, BCs should get 182 seats, which is 34 per cent of the total seats.