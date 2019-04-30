Case registered against AIMIM corporator

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against Abdul Wahab, the AIMIM corporator from Chandrayangutta, for allegedly encroaching upon Gurram Cheruvu, sheltering Rohingyas and running shops.According to the police, Wahab and others were allegedly filling gravel and levelling the surface within the FTL area of Gurram Cheruvu.

Upon enquiry, it was found that the accused had purportedly erected a wall and was sheltering 14 Rohingya families on rental basis in temporary huts. He was also allegedly running a grocery shop on the encroached land. The action was taken based on the complaint by K Chandrasekhar Goud, the Tahsildar of Balapur Mandar. Cases under Section 447, 42c of the IPC and Section 48, 49 and 50 of the Irrigation Act were registered against Wahab and others. Balapur PS said no arrests had been made yet.