Cong seeks action against defectors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday filed a petition in the High Court seeking direction to the State Assembly Speaker to first decide the disqualification petitions pending against some of the Congress MLAs who have defected to TRS before passing orders of merging Congress with TRS in the State Assembly.

The Congress leaders, in their petition, said they came to know that the Speaker would pass an order on merger without giving chance to the petitioners which was against the law laid down by Supreme Court in a catena of judgments.

Of the total 19 Congress MLAs, 10 of them have already defected into TRS and the disqualification petitions against these 10 MLAs were pending before the Speaker for resorting to anti-party activities, they said.

They further said that the Speaker was not competent enough to pass orders of merger of Congress, a national party, with a regional party like TRS. In fact, merger of a political party/legislature party with another political party was predominantly a statutory duty conferred on the ECI, they said.