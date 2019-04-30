Four TS students get 100 percentile in JEE

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four students from Telangana have secured 100 percentile in the second examination of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2019, conducted this month. While Battepati Karthikeya was the topper among them, the others who secured 100 percentile were Adelly Sai Kiran, Vishvanath K, and Y Jayanth Phani Sai. Interestingly, these four students also secured 100 percentile in the first session of JEE, conducted in January.

Konda Renu was the topper from Andhra Pradesh, and Bojja Chetan Reddy, also from AP, secured a perfect 100.For the first time, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the test this year, and it was in a completely different format — held twice in eight slots. This was also the first time that the exam was conducted entirely online.

Though the ranks have not yet been released, the NTA said that the state-wise toppers list had been calculated based on the best of the two NTA test scores of January and April 2019. In 2018, five students from the two Telugu states featured in the top-10 list.

This year, three of the 100 percentile scorers are from Narayana Group of Institutions. Speaking to Express, Sindhura Narayana, director, Narayana Group of Institutions, said that despite the change in the format, Narayana students performed well because the focus during training was to familiarise them with the online mode.

We even launched a programme, and each student had to give the test 30 times. This reduced their fear and they excelled,” she said.As many as 11,47,125 students appeared for the JEE (Main) examinations in both January and April, 2019 pan India. Of these, 3,30,702 were women candidates and 8,16,420 male candidates. Out of 6,08,440 candidates appearing in both tests, 2,97,932 candidates improved their performance, the NTA said.