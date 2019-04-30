Home States Telangana

HC grants conditional bail to Konda

There was no truth in the allegations made against his client that he has detained the SI when he has come to serve notice in the case.

Published: 30th April 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a relief to Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the Telangana High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to him in the case registered against him at Banjara Hills police station for allegedly assaulting a sub-inspector of police while on duty. While granting the relief, Justice T Amarnath Goud directed the petitioner to furnish two sureties of `25,000 each and to cooperate with the case investigation relating to seizure of `10 lakh cash from his close associate Konda Sandeep Reddy.

During the course of hearing, senior counsel D Prakash Reddy, appearing for Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, submitted that the petitioner has no personal enmity with the SI concerned, who has come to serve the notice. Both the complainant and the witnesses in the case were policemen and the issue of influencing them do not arise. 

There was no truth in the allegations made against his client that he has detained the SI when he has come to serve notice in the case. As there was scope for arresting the petitioner in the case, there was a need to grant anticipatory bail. The issue of leaving the city do not arise as the petitioner’s permanent residence and businesses exists in the city, he added.

Opposing grant of anticipatory bail to the petitioner, the public prosecutor told the court that the SI was detained at the petitioner’s residence and was manhandled when he went to serve notice in a case. Even a relevant CD would be placed before the court for examination, he added.

