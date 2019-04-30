Home States Telangana

HC refuses to pass interim order in PIL against KLIP

The petitioner contended that there was a huge financial burden on the State’s exchequer due to government’ decision to increase the project’s capacity.

Published: 30th April 2019 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Refusing to pass any interim order in the PIL filed against construction of four new storage reservoirs under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday questioned the petitioner, a retired engineer, as to why he was opposing the decision of the State government to increase the capacity of the project from 1.5 TMC to 50 TMC.

“There are various reports that say there will be water scarcity in the country by 2050. All State governments would have to take immediate concrete steps to solve this problem. The Courts will not intervene in the government’s policies,” the bench observed.The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy, was dealing with a PIL filed by Donthula Laxmi Narayana, retired assistant engineer in the State Irrigation Department. 

The petitioner contended that there was a huge financial burden on the State’s exchequer due to government’ decision to increase the project’s capacity. Besides, the government has acquired huge swathes of agricultural land from farmers and forest land for the purpose, he added. 

The bench asked out how the petitioner, who is a retired assistant engineer in the irrigation department, could file the present PIL. It pointed out that he had , in fact, worked on the project in the past and had no problems then. “How can the petitioner say that the State has taken a faulty decision? The SC has reiterated that courts should not interfere with government policies,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp