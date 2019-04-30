Intermediate results fiasco: Opposition leaders stage protests across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Protests were staged all over the State on Monday, demanding action from the State government in the Intermediate result fiasco. Only days ago, a three-member panel had submitted its enquiry report to the State government. It had held responsible both the Intermediate Board and Globarena Technologies, the private firm that had been hired for pre-exam and post-exam work.

Scores of Opposition leaders, calling for a Maha Dharna, demanded the resignation of Education Minister Jagdishwar Reddy and BIE Secretary A Ashok. Some leaders were arrests, others were detained and some were even put under house arrest. Activists from Congress, Telugu Desam Party, CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and student from NSUI, TVV, PDSU and AISF tried to stage a sit-in, but were taken into preventive custody.

Senior leaders such as Congress’ Geetha Reddy and TDP State chief L Ramana were also detained. Senior Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Anjan Kumar Yadav were put under house arrest even before they could participate in a protest. The BIE office had been barricaded from protests and security personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Elsewhere in the State, Congress leader Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy in Sangareddy, Taher Bin Hamdan in Nizamabad and Shajid Khan in Adilabad, were taken into preventive custody by police. In Khammam, CPM activists staged a ‘symbolic’ protest by tying a noose around their necks. Party district secretary N Nageswara Rao wanted TSBIE secretary A Ashok to be arrested and cases booked against TSBIE. In Nizamabad, CPI (ML) New Democracy leader V Prabhakar’s house was raided by police.