Intermediate results fiasco: Telangana HC asks govt to submit report before May 8

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to submit report before it by May 8 informing the number of students passed after re-verification of their Intermediate marks. Terming the suicides by students as painful, the bench made it clear that it would look into the issue of ‘re-evaluation and compensation’ after completion of re-verification exercise. The Court understands the pain and agony of parents of the students who committed suicide, the bench added.

The court said the government did well by deputing staff for re-verification exercise. “As per the press reports, there have been some defects in the software and perhaps correct marks have not been reflected in the marks memo of those students who have done exceedingly well in the examination. The re-tallying and re-verification of marks of the failed students will suffice the students’ loss to some extent,” the bench observed.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, an NGO represented by its founder president P Achyuta Rao, seeking judicial enquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Inter exam results. The petitioner’s counsel urged the Court to issue directions to the authorities concerned for re-evaluation of answer scripts of all students who allegedly failed in the examination this year. He also sought for placing the answer scripts of those students who have committed suicide before the court for examination. He also sought for taking action against the persons responsible for the present situation.

When the bench sought a reply from the government, additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao submitted that the Intermediate Board would take 15 days to re-count / re-tally the marks of all the three lakh and odd students who have allegedly failed in the examination.

Taking the submissions of the AAG into consideration, the bench directed him to inform the court about the number of students who have passed after re-verification of their marks by May 8. The bench said that it would hold the court during summer vacation also. Even if 45 per cent of the students were found to have got through the examination, then students would get some relief, the bench added and posted the matter to May 8 for further hearing.