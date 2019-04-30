Home States Telangana

Intermediate results fiasco: Telangana HC asks govt to submit report before May 8

The Court understands the pain and agony of parents of the students who committed suicide, the bench added.

Published: 30th April 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Telangana state president K Laxman demonstrated indefinite hunger strike demanding justice to Inter students (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to submit report before it by May 8 informing the number of students passed after re-verification of their Intermediate marks. Terming the suicides by students as painful, the bench made it clear that it would look into the issue of ‘re-evaluation and compensation’ after completion of re-verification exercise. The Court understands the pain and agony of parents of the students who committed suicide, the bench added.

The court said the government did well by deputing staff for re-verification exercise. “As per the press reports, there have been some defects in the software and perhaps correct marks have not been reflected in the marks memo of those students who have done exceedingly well in the examination. The re-tallying and re-verification of marks of the failed students will suffice the students’ loss to some extent,” the bench observed. 

ALSO READ | Telangana Inter fiasco: Where did it all go wrong for TSBIE?

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, an NGO represented by its founder president P Achyuta Rao, seeking judicial enquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Inter exam results. The petitioner’s counsel urged the Court to issue directions to the authorities concerned for re-evaluation of answer scripts of all students who allegedly failed in the examination this year. He also sought for placing the answer scripts of those students who have committed suicide before the court for examination. He also sought for taking action against the persons responsible for the present situation.

When the bench sought a reply from the government, additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao submitted that the Intermediate Board would take 15 days to re-count / re-tally the marks of all the three lakh and odd students who have allegedly failed in the examination. 

ALSO READ |  V Hanumantha Rao extends financial aid to kin of student

Taking the submissions of the AAG into consideration, the bench directed him to inform the court about the number of students who have passed after re-verification of their marks by May 8. The bench said that it would hold the court during summer vacation also. Even if 45 per cent of the students were found to have got through the examination, then students would get some relief, the bench added and posted the matter to May 8 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Telangana government Intermediate results Intermediate results fiasco Telangana student suicides Telangana Intermediate exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp